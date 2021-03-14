Estás leyendo: Italia suspende por precaución otro lote de AstraZeneca

Italia suspende por precaución otro lote de AstraZeneca

Esto sucede tras los informes sobre los problemas de coagulación diagnosticados en varios países europeos y después de que en Sicilia se registraran dos muertes de dos personas que habían recibido la vacuna.

Vacunas de AstraZeneca en el Hospital Universitario Central de Asturias (HUCA), en Oviedo
Vacunas de AstraZeneca en el Hospital Universitario Central de Asturias (HUCA), en Oviedo. EFE/J.L. Cereijido/Archivo / EFE/J.L. Cereijido/Archivo

Las autoridades de Piamonte (norte) han suspendido hoy de forma provisional y como precaución otro lote de vacunas de la farmacéutica británica AstraZeneca, tras la muerte de una persona que había recibido una dosis.

Se trata del lote ABV5811, otro distinto al que fue suspendido esta semana por la Agencia Italiana de Medicamentos (AIFA) también de la misma farmacéutica, tras los informes sobre los problemas de coagulación diagnosticados en varios países europeos y después de que en Sicilia se registraran dos muertes de dos personas que habían recibido la vacuna y que la Justicia italiana investiga.

El presidente de AIFA, Giorgio Palù, ha señalado en declaraciones a la televisión pública italiana que no existe hasta el momento correlación demostrada ni vínculo causal entre la administración de la vacuna y las muertes ocurridas, y que por tanto "no hay riesgo con Astrazeneca".

También el ministro de Sanidad, Roberto Speranza, ha asegurado que las vacunas es la única solución para acabar con la pandemia y ha animado a la gente a no tener miedo, porque "las vacunas en Italia y en Europa son efectivas y seguras".

De momento, Italia ha inoculado 6,6 millones de dosis contra el coronavirus de las diferentes farmacéuticas que suministran al país y casi 2 millones de personas están inmunizadas con las dos que se necesitan.

El responsable de gestionar el estado de emergencia por el coronavirus en Italia, el militar Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, lanzó el sábado un plan para incrementar el ritmo de vacunación en el país, con el objetivo de inocular 500.000 dosis diarias y tener al 80 % de la población vacunada para septiembre.

