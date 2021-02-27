Liberados 42 estudiantes, familiares y personal escolar secuestrados en Nigeria

madridActualizado:
"Un total de 42 estudiantes, familiares y personal de la Escuela de Ciencias del Gobierno de Kagara, en el estado nigeriano de Níger (en el centro del país), han sido puestos en libertad este sábado tras casi diez días de secuestro, según han informado fuentes familiares y oficiales a los medios nigerianos.
El grupo se encuentra ahora mismo de camino a Minna, la capital del estado, para reunirse con el gobernador, Sani Bello. El ataque tuvo lugar por la tarde del 17 de febrero de la semana pasada. En principio, fueron secuestrados al menos 27 estudiantes, doce familiares y tres integrantes del personal de la escuela.
Se sabe que uno de los escolares, identificado como Benjamin Domma, murió cuando intentaba escapar, pero un miembros del personal consiguió huir de sus captores y alertó a las autoridades del paradero de los secuestrados.
El número total de liberados ha sido confirmado por un residente al diario Premium Times y verificado después por una portavoz del Gobierno local a la agencia DPA. Algunos de los liberados se encuentran muy débiles por falta de alimentos pero ninguna vida corre peligro.
Los atacantes llevaban uniforme militar, en lo que se cree que se trataba de un ataque premeditado. El incidente tuvo lugar tres días después del secuestro de otras 21 personas en Minna, que fueron liberadas poco después.
Mientras tanto, la comunidad internacional sigue pendiente de la situación de alrededor de 320 alumnas secuestradas a primera hora de este viernes en una escuela ubicada en el estado nigeriano de Zamfara, en el noroeste del país, por parte de personas armadas no identificadas.
