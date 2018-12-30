Varios periódicos importantes de Estados Unidos, incluyendo el Los Angeles Times y el San Diego Union-Tribune, entre otros, han sufrido un ataque cibernético que parece haberse originado fuera del país, informaron medios locales.

El ciberataque provocó retrasos en la distribución de la edición impresa del sábado de los dos diarios mencionados y de las ediciones de la costa oeste de los periódicos The New York Times y The Wall Street Journal, que se imprimen en la misma planta de impresión, de acuerdo a una fuente citada por Los Angeles Times. Asimismo, el Chicago Tribune y el Baltimore Sun, entre otros, también se vieron afectados.



"Creemos que la intención del ataque fue deshabilitar la infraestructura, más específicamente los servidores, en lugar de buscar o robar información", señaló a Los Angeles Times una fuente con conocimiento de la situación, que habló con el diario de manera anónima. Ni el motivo ni el origen del ataque fueron revelados por esa fuente, que sin embargo identificó a la entidad atacante como "foránea".

La empresa editora Tribune Publishing, propietaria de algunas de las cabeceras damnificadas, apuntó hoy en un comunicado que los datos personales de sus suscriptores, usuarios en línea y clientes publicitarios "no han sido comprometidos".

"Nos disculpamos por cualquier inconveniente y agradecemos a nuestros lectores y socios publicitarios por su paciencia mientras investigamos la situación. Las noticias y todas nuestras funciones regulares están disponibles en línea", indicó la compañía.

Fuentes de Los Angeles Times apuntaron que el problema cibernético fue detectado por primera vez el viernes, causando una serie de complicaciones en los sistemas de software que almacenan noticias, fotografías e información administrativa.