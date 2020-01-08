Público
El líder supremo de Irán considera "importante" poner fin a la "sediciosa presencia" de EEUU en Oriente Próximo

Dice que el ataque de este martes es "solo una bofetada". Ha recalcado que están preparados para responder a futuras agresiones y que sería un "error" pensar que, "dando un paso atrás", Estados Unidos va a poner fin a la "hostilidad".

El líder supremo de Irán, el ayatolá Alí Jamenei

El líder supremo de Irán, el ayatolá Alí Jamenei | EP

El líder supremo de Irán, el ayatolá Alí Jamenei, ha afirmado que el ataque contra dos bases con presencia de fuerzas de Estados Unidos en Irak es "solo una bofetada", ya que considera que lo "importante" es poner fin a la "sediciosa presencia" norteamericana en Oriente Próximo.

Las fuerzas iraníes bombardearon el martes dos bases aéreas con presencia de fuerzas estadounidenses en Irak, en represalia por la operación que causó la semana pasada la muerte del general Qasem Soleimani, comandante de la Fuerza al Quds de la Guardia Revolucionaria.

"Les dimos una bofetada anoche, pero lo importante es terminar con la sediciosa presencia de Estados Unidos en la región", ha dicho Jamenei en un discurso televisado este miércoles, según medios oficiales.

El líder supremo ha recalcado que Irán está preparado para responder a futuras agresiones y ha advertido de que sería un "error" pensar que, "dando un paso atrás", Estados Unidos va a poner fin a la "hostilidad". En su opinión, es incluso "contrario al mandato del Corán".

Jamenei ha aplaudido la resolución del Parlamento iraquí que plantea la salida de las tropas norteamericanas, en la medida en que "los estadounidenses quieren que (Irak) sea como el antiguo régimen de Irán o Arabia Saudí hoy, una región llena de petróleo bajo su control para poder hacer lo que quieran".

El jefe del Estado Mayor de las Fuerzas Armadas de Irán, Mohamad Baqeri, ha advertido también de que la República Islámica responderá con fuerza a cualquier nueva agresión norteamericana. En este sentido, ha apuntado que los ataques del martes son solo una muestra de la capacidad militar iraní, informa la agencia IRNA.

