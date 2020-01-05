Público
CONFLICTO IRÁN-EEUU El Parlamento iraquí aprueba una moción para expulsar a las tropas de EEUU

Esto supone poner fin al acuerdo con la Coalición Internacional para Combatir al Estado Islámico con el argumento de que el grupo yihadista ha sido derrotado en Irak y por tanto la presencia de militares extranjeros ya no es necesaria.

Manifestantes iranís pisan una bandera estadounidense en Teherán. EUROPA PRESS

La Cámara de Representantes del Parlamento iraquí ha aprobado una moción que exige la expulsión de las fuerzas militares estadounidenses de Irak, según ha informado la agencia de noticias iraquí NINA.

En concreto la moción exige al Gobierno la anulación del acuerdo de colaboración con la coalición internacional contra el Estado Islámico y que haga las gestiones para terminar la presencia de fuerzas extranjeras en territorio iraquí.

La moción incluye la firma de 170 diputados chiíes y supone poner fin al acuerdo con la Coalición Internacional para Combatir al Estado Islámico con el argumento de que el grupo yihadista ha sido derrotado en Irak y por tanto la presencia de tropas extranjeras ya no es necesaria.

Además obliga al Gobierno a comprometerse a hacer público cualquier acuerdo que alcance en el futuro para la presencia de asesores y formadores militares extranjeros y subraya que debe hacerse público el número del contingente que entre en el país.

Asimismo, insta al Gobierno a "poner fin a todas las actividades de cualquier fuerza extranjera en su tierra y evitar que el espacio aéreo del país sea utilizado con cualquier fin" relacionado. En tercer lugar, emplaza al Gobierno a que presente una denuncia contra Estados Unidos en el Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU por la "peligrosa violación de la soberanía y la seguridad de Irak".

Los partidos chiíes han negociado la propuesta que pide la expulsión de las fuerzas militares estadounidenses en respuesta al asesinato selectivo del general iraní Qasem Soleimani, muerto el pasado 3 de diciembre en un ataque de un dron estadounidenses sobre un aeropuerto de Bagdad.

El propio Parlamento iraquí ha anunciado que la moción será de obligatorio cumplimiento en cuanto sea aprobada en la cámara. "No necesita la aprobación del presidente de la República y será efectiva desde la fecha de la votación", informa NINA.

