El presidente venezolano, Nicolás Maduro, ordenó este jueves el cierre de los pasos fronterizos entre Venezuela y Brasil, al tiempo que dijo estar "evaluando" un decreto similar que afecte a la frontera con Colombia, donde almacenan ayudas destinadas a paliar la grave crisis que atraviesa Venezuela.
"He decidido que en el sur de Venezuela (...) a partir de las 20.00 horas (00.00 GMT) de este jueves 21 de febrero quede cerrada total y absolutamente, hasta nuevo aviso, la frontera terrestre con Brasil", aseguró el mandatario durante una reunión con militares en el caraqueño Fuerte Tiuna, el mayor cuartel del país.
