El encuentro entre Donald Trump y Pedro Sánchez en la cumbre del G20 este viernes estuvo marcado por un gesto en el que el presidente estadounidense parece mandar sentar al jefe del Gobierno español, y al que fuentes del Ejecutivo de Madrid han restado importancia, además de subrayar la cordialidad con la que se han saludado.
Ha sido al inicio del plenario de esta cumbre, cuando Trump y Sánchez se ha saludado con un apretón de manos.
Después el presidente español ha querido volver a dirigirse al estadounidense y éste le ha hecho un gesto señalando su asiento con la mano, como si le estuviese pidiendo que se sentase. Sánchez ha reaccionado riendo y se ha sentado en su sitio.
Fuentes del Ejecutivo aseguraron después que según les había comentado Sánchez el encuentro entre ambos ha sido cordial e incluso Trump le ha comentado lo mucho que le gusta España, y han negado que el gesto haya tenido una intención despectiva.
Otras fuentes del Gobierno, por otra parte, han señalado que lo que ha ocurrido cuando Trump ha hecho el gesto es que le ha dicho al presidente español "tienes un buen sitio", en alusión a su colocación en el plenario.
