madrid
Un tribunal de apelaciones de Estados Unidos ha decidido este viernes revocar la pena de muerte para Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, responsable de atentado terrorista que acabó con la vida de tres personas y dejó a otras 264 heridas en la línea de meta de la maratón de Boston el 15 de abril de 2013.
El tribunal ha decidido también anular tres de las 30 condenas que pesan contra él, aunque ha mantenido que permanecerá en una prisión federal durante el resto de su vida.
Los jueces de apelación han dictaminado que el juez George O'Toole, encargado del juicio de Tsarnaev, "no cumplió" con el procedimiento de interrogatorio al jurado para poder detectar posibles prejuicios, "lo que proporciona un motivo suficiente para revocar una pena de muerte", recoge la cadena CNN.
Así, el responsable tendrá que ser sometido a un nuevo juicio para ver si se establece de nuevo la pena de muerte, aunque permanecerá en prisión "con la única cuestión pendiente de si el Gobierno pondrá fin a su vida ejecutándolo".
Un jurado estadounidense decidió en 2015 por unanimidad imponer la pena capital al autor del ataque contra el maratón de Boston, descartando así la condena a cadena perpetua no revisable.
Tsarnaev fue condenado por matar a tres personas y dejar heridas a 264 con dos artefactos explosivos que estallaron el 15 de abril de 2013 en Boston.
Tres días después, él y su hermano mayor, Tamerlan, de 26 años, mataron a un policía, robaron a punta de pistola un coche y lanzaron bombas a los agentes que les perseguían, provocando una operación de búsqueda y captura que llevó al cierre de la mayor parte de Boston.
