El gobernador de California, el demócrata Gavin Newsom, se ha disculpado este martes en nombre del estado por la historia de "violencia, maltrato y negligencia" contra sus pueblos indígenas. Newson se ha reunido con decenas de líderes tribales en Sacramento, para disculparse por estos actos, a los que ha calificado como "una parte oscura de la historia del Estado".

"Nunca podemos deshacer los males infligidos a los pueblos que han vivido en esta tierra que ahora llamamos California desde tiempos inmemoriales, pero podemos trabajar juntos para construir puentes, contar la verdad sobre nuestro pasado y comenzar a curar heridas profundas", dijo el gobernador.

Unos 30 líderes tribales han agradecido al gobernador la disculpa y la han visto como un primer paso para trabajar en una reconciliación. Además, han pedido al gobernador apoyar la educación estatal sobre el genocidio ocurrido, y que no desfallezca en el combate a la crisis climática.

Los asistentes que participaron en la conversación con Newsom, han subrayado la importancia para la comunidad nativa americana de las disculpas dadas por California.

Los pueblos nativos mermaron drásticamente

En total, se estima que entre 1846 y 1873, los pueblos nativos en California pasaron de 150.000 personas a 30.000.

El historiador Benjamin Madley, de la Universidad de California Los Ángeles (UCLA), defiende en su libro Revealing the history of genocide against California's Native Americans que los gobiernos federales y estatales gastaron en esa época más de 1,7 millones de dólares en campañas contra los indígenas del estado.

En su investigación, el profesor revela además que California tenía "una máquina de matar implacable, completa, organizada y bien financiada, destinada a exterminar a una población de seres humanos simplemente por ser nativos americanos".

Por su parte, Newsom invitó a los indígenas a ayudar a otras comunidades a entender la verdad sobre esta tragedia "como una forma de curación".

El gobernador de California no ha sido el primero, el año pasado el exgobernador de Alaska, Bill Walker, también se disculpó por los "errores históricos" cometidos contra los nativos americanos en ese estado.