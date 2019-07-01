El caricaturista canadiense Michael de Adder fue despedido de su compañía, que publica cuatro diarios, después de que un dibujo suyo en el que presenta al presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, junto a dos migrantes ahogados en la frontera tuviera una gran repercusión en las redes sociales.
El salvadoreño Óscar Alberto Martínez, de 25 años, y su hija Angie Valeria, de 23 meses, murieron ahogados la semana pasada cuando intentaban cruzar el Río Grande, y la fotografía de sus cadáveres junto a la orilla conmocionó a la opinión pública.
En su dibujo editorial, De Adder, quien durante 17 años tuvo un contrato con la firma Brunswick News de Canadá, presentó a Trump de pie jugando al golf junto a la orilla de un lago del campo mirando hacia los cuerpos de los ahogados y con un palo de golf en la mano. "¿Les molesto si sigo jugando?", dice Trump mirando a los cadáveres.
Cartoon for June 26, 2019 on #trump #BorderCrisis #BORDER #TrumpCamps #TrumpConcentrationCamps pic.twitter.com/Gui8DHsebl— Michael de Adder (@deAdder) 26 de junio de 2019
El dibujo editorial tuvo rápidamente una gran repercusión en las redes sociales y poco después De Adder indicó en Twitter que había perdido su contrato con todos los diarios de New Brunswick. "En las últimas dos semanas hice tres caricaturas de Trump", sostuvo De Adder en Twitter. "Dos se tornaron virales y la tercera una supernova, y un día después me despidieron", agregó.
"Y no es sólo que dieron por finalizado mi contrato sino también que no usaron las caricaturas que ya tenían en sus manos (...) De la noche a la mañana fue como que nunca trabajé para el diario. Saquen sus propias conclusiones", escribió el dibujante.
Tras el despido de De Adder, el Telegraph-Journal y su edición en Saint John; el Times and Transcript, y el Daily Gleaner, que son los diarios de la Brunswick News Inc. (BNI), para la que trabajaba el caricaturista, ya no publicarán sus dibujos. Por su parte, BNI emitió una declaración en la que señaló que "es totalmente incorrecto sugerir" que había cancelado el contrato de De Adder debido a la mencionada caricatura de Trump.
The highs and lows of cartooning. Today I was just let go from all newspapers in New Brunswick. #editorialcartooning #nbpoli #editorialcartooning— Michael de Adder (@deAdder) 28 de junio de 2019
"Ésa es una versión falsa que ha emergido de forma irresponsable en los medios sociales", indicó la firma, que añadió que el despido de De Adder se debía al regreso a la compañía de otro caricaturista. El presidente de la Asociación Canadiense de Caricaturistas, Wes Tyrell, sostuvo en su página en Facebook que BNI dio por terminado el contrato con De Adder porque Trump es "tema tabú" para la compañía y su propietario, el multimillonario James Irving.
