Migración Trump dice que entrar ilegalmente en EEUU "con o sin niños" tiene consecuencias

La Casa Blanca ha sido objeto de críticas desde que el pasado abril decidiera adoptar una política de "tolerancia cero" con la que cerca de 3.000 menores migrantes fueron separados de sus padres.

El presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, advirtió este domingo de que cruzar la frontera del país ilegalmente tiene consecuencias, "ya sea con o sin niños", y llamó al Congreso a cambiar la actual legislación migratoria, a la que se refirió como "la peor y más tonta" en el mundo entero.

"Hay que comprender que hay consecuencias cuando la gente cruza nuestras fronteras, ya sea con o sin niños. y muchos están simplemente usando niños para sus propios siniestros propósitos", expresó el mandatario en su cuenta personal de Twitter.

La Casa Blanca ha sido objeto de numerosas críticas desde que el pasado abril decidiera adoptar una política de "tolerancia cero" contra los migrantes que entraban al país irregularmente por la frontera con México, medida que finalmente fue suspendida a mediados del mes pasado por las enormes críticas recibidas.

Diversos representantes del Gobierno, reconocieron que el propósito de esta norma era disuasorio, ante la incapacidad de Trump de construir un muro fronterizo con México o de endurecer las leyes por no contar con los apoyos necesarios en el Congreso, pese a que los republicanos controlan ambas cámaras.

"El Congreso debe actuar para arreglar la peor y más tonta legislación migratoria en todo el mundo", añadió el presidente en su mensaje, que concluía con un lacónico "Vota R", en aparente referencia a los republicanos.

Debido a esta medida, cerca de 3.000 menores fueron separados de sus padres pero, ante una demanda de la Unión Americana de Libertades Civiles (ACLU) el juez federal Dana Sabraw determinó que esta norma era contraria a la ley y ordenó al Gobierno a proceder a la reunificación de las familias.

El pasado jueves, no obstante, se cumplió el plazo dado por el juez y aunque la Administración ha logrado reunir a 1.820 familias, según cifras oficiales, aún falta por conocerse el futuro de 711 menores que permanecen bajo custodia.

