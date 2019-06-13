Los abogados de la ONG alemana Sea Watch han anunciado que demandarán al ministro del Interior italiano, Matteo Salvini, por difamación por sus declaraciones tras rescatar este miércoles a 52 migrantes frente a las costas de Libia. Salvini llegó a asegurar que "las autoridades libias estaban preparadas para rescatar" a los migrantes, algo que niegan desde la ONG.
La ONG explicó en Twitter, que el barco se encontraba próximo a las costas de Libia, a "unas 47 millas de Zawiya" y que cuando se llegó a la zona "no había nadie socorriendo a los migrantes, por lo que decidieron desplegar el dispositivo de asistencia".
Deciden denunciar porque "las autoridades libias no dieron ninguna indicación al barco humanitario" y porque "las normas internacionales prohíben el transbordo y el desembarco en Libia", un país donde actualmente se vive un conflicto.
Salvini: "Si el barco desobedece responderá por ello"
"Las autoridades libias han asignado oficialmente a Trípoli como puerto más cercano para el desembarco. Si este barco ilegal desobedece, poniendo en peligro a los migrantes, responderá por ello", comunicó a los medios de comunicación el ministro.
La portavoz de la Agencia de Naciones Unidas para los Refugiados en el Sur de Europa, Carlota Sami, indicó en Twitter que "ningún ser humano puede ser devuelto a Libia, que no es un puerto seguro, es un país en guerra y donde los centros de detención son lugares inhumanos de torturas y violencias".
El Consejo de Ministros italiano aprobó el martes sancionar con entre 10.000 y 50.000 euros a las ONG que entren, transiten o estacionen en aguas territoriales italianas, un decreto ley que aún tiene que ser aprobado por el Parlamento, pero que no incluye las multas de hasta 5.000 euros por cada migrante rescatado en el Mediterráneo que Salvini quería aplicar.
