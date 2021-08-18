El ministro de Exteriores de Perú, Héctor Béjar, dimite por unas declaraciones controvertidas

madridActualizado:
El Gobierno de Perú presidido por Pedro Castillo ha perdido al ahora exministro de Exteriores Héctor Béjar. La salida del Gobierno del político -tan solo 19 días después de aceptar el cargo- se debe a unas polémicas declaraciones que realizo Béjar durante la campaña electoral en las que acusaba a la Marina de Guerra del comienzo del "terrorismo" en el país durante los años 70.
Una cadena de televisión difundió las declaraciones en las que Béjar señalaba como culpable a la Marina por su rol en la lucha contra Sendero Luminoso. "El terrorismo en Perú lo inició la Marina y eso se puede demostrar históricamente. Estoy convencido, aunque no puedo demostrarlo, que Sendero Luminoso ha sido en gran parte, producto de los servicios de la CIA y la Inteligencia norteamericana. No puedo demostrarlo, pero estoy convencido de eso", apuntaba el exfuncionario.
"El terrorismo en Perú lo inició la Marina y eso se puede demostrar históricamente"
Estas palabras provocaron que la oposición -que ya criticaba duramente por su pasado guerrillero- se reafirmase en su posición. La marcha del exministro se produce un día después de una reunión con Castillo y apenas unas horas más tarde desde que el jefe del Gabinete de Comunicación, Guido Bellido, publicara un mensaje en el que anunciaba futuros cambios en el Gobierno.
En Twitter, el partido Perú Libre despidió entre elogios al doctor de sociología y profesor en la Universidad San Marcos: "Héctor Béjar significa consecuencia en ideales y mucha política. Es un hombre de su tiempo, digno representante de su generación. Como docente tiene el respeto de miles de alumnos. Como canciller demostró vocación por lograr un país soberano. Gracias, maestro".
