Muere un policía por un cáncer relacionado con su participación en el rescate del 11-S

Un detective retirado de la Policía de Nueva York de origen cubano, Luis Álvarez, murió este sábado por un cáncer relacionado con las sustancias que aspiró durante los tres meses que se pasó buscando víctimas entre los escombros de las Torres Gemelas tras el atentado del 11S de 2001.
Álvarez, que tenía 53 años, testificó este mes de junio ante una comisión del Congreso de Estados Unidos sobre los fondos de compensación destinados a las personas que primero respondieron al ataque terrorista del 11 de septiembre de 2001 en el World Trade Center de Nueva York.
Varios medios locales informaron de que el agente falleció en el hospital de Rockville, en Nueva York.
El polvo, el humo, los productos químicos y tóxicos que emanaron de los escombros afectaron a bomberos, policías, obreros de la construcción y otros trabajadores de emergencia que actuaron tras lo ocurrido y muchos han sufrido, como consecuencia, problemas respiratorios, trastornos digestivos, cáncer de pulmón y otros tipos de cáncer.
Álvarez estuvo tres meses buscando entre las ruinas de los edificios y las azoteas de los edificios cercanos a supervivientes y restos de sus compañeros muertos.
En un principio, se estableció un fondo de 7.000 millones de dólares, que se ha quedado pequeño debido a la cantidad de reclamaciones existentes y a que no existe ningún mecanismo para agregar más aportaciones.
Una iniciativa legal pretende que el Congreso garantice fondos para las personas que acudieron a participar en el rescate para los próximos 70 años.
Tras una sentida intervención ante el comité, sus miembros aprobaron el proyecto de ley y se espera que el próximo agosto llegue a la Cámara baja del Parlamento para ser discutido.
