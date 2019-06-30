El presidente estadounidense,, un breve encuentro cargado de simbolismo histórico y destinado a reactivar el diálogo entre las dos Coreas.
Es la primera vez que líderes de EE.UU. y Corea del Norte se reúnen en esta frontera y además Trump ha cruzado la línea divisoria y se ha convertido en el primer presidente estadounidense que pisa jamás territorio norcoreano.
Trump ha salido primero del edificio conocido como Freedom House, situado en el sur de la Zona de Seguridad Conjunta (JSA), en el corazón de la zona desmilitarizada (DMZ) que divide ambas Coreas, que permanecen en guerra desde los cincuenta.
Kim se ha aproximado desde el pabellón Panmungak, el lado norte de la JSA, y se ha dirigido a la línea de demarcación militar (MDL), donde le esperaba Trump.
Tras saludarse con un apretón de manos han intercambiado unas breves palabras, con Kim diciendo: "Me alegro de verle de nuevo. No esperaba verle jamás en este lugar".
A continuación Trump ha cruzado la MDL y ha hecho historia.
Tras unos instantes ambos han cruzado de nuevo hacia la franja sur de la JSA, donde han hablado brevemente con la prensa.
"Se trata un momento histórico que pretende poner fin al conflicto en la península", ha dicho Kim, que ha calificado el gesto de Trump "valiente".
El presidente estadounidense ha dicho que "están pasando cosas muy positivas" en la península a raíz del acercamiento entre Washington y Pionyang iniciado el año pasado.
"Nos hemos reunido y nos gustamos el uno al otro desde el primer día y eso es lo que importa", añadió.
Tras otro apretón de manos, Kim ha saludado al presidente surcoreano, Moon Jae-in, que también ha acudido a la frontera. EFE
