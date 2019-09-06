Público
Una mujer de 73 años da a luz a gemelas en la India

Se quedó embarazada por una fecundación in vitro y dio a luz mediante cesárea. Se trata de un parto sin precedentes por la elevada edad de la gestante, casada con un hombre que tiene 80 años. 

Una mujer india que acreditaría tener 73 años ha dado a luz a dos niñas gemelas, según el equipo médico que la atendió y que habría contribuido de esta forma a un parto sin precedentes por la elevada edad de la gestante, casada con un hombre que tiene 80 años.

La mujer, Erramatti Mangayamma, se quedó embarazada por una fecundación in vitro y dio a luz mediante cesárea el jueves en la localidad de Guntur, en el estado de Andhra Pradesh. Tanto la madre como las dos hijas se encuentran en buenas condiciones.

El doctor Umashankar Sanakkayala, que dirigió a un equipo de diez médicos, ha asegurado a la agencia DPA que se trata de "un milagro", de "un logro de la medicina moderna"

Sanakkayala ha asegurado que el certificado escolar presentado por la paciente es "auténtico" y cita como fecha de nacimiento el 1 de julio de 1946. El libro Guinness de los récords recoge como el parto de una mujer de más edad el de la española Carmen Bousada en 2006 -tenía casi 67 años-. "Estoy muy contento. Dios ha escuchado nuestras plegarias", ha declarado Mangayamma ante los medios, según la agencia de noticias IANS.

