Las autoridades de Dinamarca han aplicado por primera vez la ley que prohíbe el uso de velos islámicos integrales como el burka o el niqab, al multar a una mujer de 28 años que el viernes llevaba la cara cubierta en un centro comercial de la localidad situada a las afueras de Copenhague.
La Policía acudió al centro comercial, situado en la ciudad de Horsholm, para intervenir en una pelea desatada entre dos mujeres. Una de ellas, además de ser acusada de alteración del orden público, ha recibido una multa de 1.000 coronas (unos 134 euros) por llevar niqab, según The Copenhagen Post.
La medida ha generado malestar en la comunidad musulmana
Se aplica así una ley que entró en vigor el miércoles y que prohíbe llevar cualquier elemento que oculte la cara en público. Aunque no contempla expresamente el caso de los velos integrales islámicos y también castiga, por ejemplo, el uso de barbas postizas, la medida ha generado malestar en la comunidad musulmana.
Copenhague albergó el miércoles una manifestación en protesta por esta medida y en la que numerosas mujeres acudieron con el rostro cubierto. Para la ONG Human Rights Watch, se trata de una ley "discriminatoria", la última de una "peligrosa tendencia" que se ha extendido también por otros países europeos.
Parte de la comunidad musulmana ha llamado al boicot frente a posibles castigos, aunque lo cierto es que si la mujer sancionada esta semana no paga la multa de 1.000 coronas esta podría multiplicarse e incluso derivar en un procesamiento judicial.
