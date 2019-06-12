La periodista mexicana Norma Sarabia fue asesinada a tiros este martes a la entrada de su domicilio en Huimanguillo, localidad del estado suroriental de Tabasco, informaron las autoridades judiciales.
Sarabia, corresponsal del diario Tabasco Hoy en Huimanguillo, fue agredida por dos sujetos que iban en una motocicleta cuando llegaba a su casa y, tras llamarla por su nombre, le dispararon en varias ocasiones. "Fueron dos sujetos en una motocicleta, le hablaron por su nombre, ella salió y ahí la mataron, en la puerta de su casa", confirmó a Efe Arturo Gonzáles, secretario del Ayuntamiento en Huimanguillo.
Las autoridades estatales no han comentado las posibles causas del ataque, ocurrido a las 21.30 horas locales (02.30 GMT). El funcionario dijo que las autoridades investigan si el asesinato tuvo que ver con su actividad profesional, fue un acto de venganza relacionado con su vida personal o bien con sus actividades como profesora en un centro escolar.
La Policía municipal de Huimanguillo estableció un cerco en la zona hasta la llegada de las autoridades judiciales del estado para analizar la escena del crimen y levantar el cadáver.
El diario Tabasco Hoy confirmó la muerte de su corresponsal en un mensaje en Twitter, y su director editorial, Héctor Tapia, dijo a Efe que Sarabia expresó varias veces temores por su actividad periodística en la zona de la Chontalpa, región controlada por el crimen organizado en el tráfico de droga y combustible.
"Más de una vez tuve comentarios sobre los temores que tenía por lo difícil que se encontraba la inseguridad en Huimanguillo y de algunas amenazas que había recibido, por lo que optamos por dejar de ponerle crédito [firmar] a sus notas", explicó Tapia Martínez. La Asociación Tabasqueña de Periodistas (ATP) lamentó el asesinato de Sarabia y exigió a las autoridades su esclarecimiento.
Con el de Sarabia ya son diez los periodistas mexicanos asesinados desde el comienzo del gobierno del presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador el pasado 1 de diciembre. Durante el pasado sexenio del presidente Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018) se cometieron 47 asesinatos de periodistas en México, de los cuales 9 fueron en 2018, de un total de 2.347 agresiones contra los medios de comunicación.
