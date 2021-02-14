Estás leyendo: Nueva Zelanda confina su mayor ciudad tras detectar solo tres positivos de covid-19

Público
Público

covid-19 Auckland Nueva Zelanda confina su mayor ciudad tras detectar solo tres positivos de covid-19

Auckland, la mayor ciudad del país, pasará a estar confinada durante tres días tras detectarse tres casos de coronavirus, según ha informado Jacinda Ardern, primera ministra del país.

La primera ministra Jacinda Ardern. - Reuters
La primera ministra Jacinda Ardern. Praveen Menon / Reuters

MADRID

Actualizado:

La primera ministra de Nueva Zelanda, Jacinda Ardern, ha anunciado este domingo que Auckland, la mayor ciudad del país, pasará a estar confinada durante tres días tras detectarse tres casos de coronavirus.

El Gobierno ha puesto Auckland en el nivel tres –de cuatro– de riesgo, mientras que el resto del país permanecerá al nivel dos en una decisión que se reevaluará cada 24 horas en función de cómo evolucionen los contagios. "Debemos actuar con un alto grado de precaución. Vamos a ir duro y rápido", ha señalado Ardern en una rueda de prensa para anunciar las nuevas medidas recogida por el diario local New Zealand Herald.

"Debemos actuar con un alto grado de precaución. Vamos a ir duro y rápido"

Las medidas se han anunciado después de que una familia de tres personas diera positivo por coronavirus. Las autoridades sanitarias han publicado un listado con los últimos sitios públicos visitados por la familia y quienes hayan estado recientemente deberán aislarse y contar con los servicios de emergencia.

En el nivel tres de alerta se pide a los neozelandeses que se queden en casa excepto para realizar actividades esenciales y se fomenta tanto el teletrabajo como la enseñanza a distancia en el caso de niños y adolescentes. Asimismo, se cerrarán todas las actividades no esenciales.

Nueva Zelanda es considerada uno de los mejores ejemplos de gestión de la pandemia en el mundo, ya que, desde que comenzó la pandemia, solo ha registrado 2.330 infecciones y 25 fallecimientos por la enfermedad.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público