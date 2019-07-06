Un nuevo temblor de magnitud 7,1 sacude el sur de California

Un temblor de magnitud 7,1 en la escala abierta de Richter sacudió este viernes de nuevo el sur de California, convirtiéndose en el mayor de los seísmos que ha afectado a esta zona en las últimas horas, según informó el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS, siglas en inglés).
El seísmo ocurrió a 0.9 kilómetros de profundidad a las 20.19 hora local (03.19 del sábado GMT) y el epicentro se ubicó unos 17 kilómetros al norte-noreste de Ridgecrest, una localidad de unos 30.000 habitantes 250 kilómetros al norte de Los Ángeles, donde se sintió el temblor.
El Departamento de Bomberos del condado de San Bernardino informó a través de Twitter de que el seísmo produjo "deslizamientos de viviendas, grietas de cimientos y muros de contención derruidos".
También informó de que una persona resultó herida de consideración menor. Más de un centenar de temblores han sacudido esta área en los últimos diez días, siendo el de hoy el mayor después del que se registró este jueves por la mañana de magnitud 6,4.
La sismóloga Lucy Jones, una eminencia en la materia en el sur de California, explicó en su cuenta de Twitter que ambos terremotos han ocurrido en la misma falla y "son parte de la misma secuencia".
"¿Saben cuando decimos que hay una posibilidad entre 20 de que a un terremoto le siga algo más potente? Esta es esa vez", dijo. "Como cualquier temblor, el de hoy de magnitud 7,1 tiene una posibilidad entre 20 de que le siga algo aún mayor. Temblores menores de magnitud 5 son probables y de magnitud 6 bastante posibles", añadió Jones.
Estos terremotos ocurridos en las últimas horas son los de mayor magnitud registrados en los últimos 20 años en el sur de California desde el de 7,1 de 1999 conocido como Hector Mine.
Tanto el de 1999 como los actuales se han registrado en zonas rurales de California con poca población, a diferencia del de Northridge, ocurrido en 1994 en Los Ángeles, de magnitud 6,4 y en el que murieron 57 personas y 8.700 resultaron heridas. EFE
