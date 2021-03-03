Estás leyendo: Ocho heridos en un ataque terrorista en Suecia

El atacante ha sido abatido por las fuerzas de seguridad. 

BERLÍN

Al menos ocho personas han resultado heridas, algunas de gravedad, en un ataque cometido hoy en Vetlanda (sur de Suecia), que la policía califica de "terrorista". El atacante ha sido abatido por las fuerzas de seguridad. 

(Habrá ampliación) 

