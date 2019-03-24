Hasta once ministros habrían pactado plantarse para forzar la salida de May

Hasta once ministros del Gobierno de Theresa May se habrían conjurado para forzar la dimisión de la primera ministra y facilitar así una salida para el brexit, según informa el diario The Times.

"Esta noche hay en marcha una rebelión total para echar a la primera ministra Theresa May", ha asegurado el director de Política de The Times, Tim Shipman, que cita a una fuente del gabinete: "El final es esta noche. Se irá en diez días".

El número dos de May, David Lidington, es uno de los candidatos a primer ministro, pero también hay quien propone al ministro de Medio Ambiente, Michael Gove, o al ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Jeremy Hunt, ha explicado Shipman.

May se encuentra en una situación política precaria tras dos derrotas en el Parlamento de propuestas de Acuerdo de Retirada de Reino Unido a la UE en las que la oposición y parte de su propio partido han votado en contra de las iniciativas de la primera ministra.

A este posible pacto, se suma que en la jornada del sábado un millón de personas salieron a las calles de Londres para pedir un segundo referedum y así evitar el brexit. Los manifestantes se mostraron preocupados por las posibles consecuencias de abandonar la Unión Europea sin un acuerdo.