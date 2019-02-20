La posible prórroga de la Unión Europea a May hasta el 22 de mayo para lograr un acuerdo sobre el brexit, condicionada a una mayoría parlamentaria, demuestra que el actual gobierno británico quiere evitar a toda costa un "brexit duro".
El pacto con la UE es lo que marcará la forma de aplicar el artículo 50 del Tratado de la Unión Europea para abandonar la Unión. De no producirse –algo que la propia May ve probable–, se llevaría a cabo un "brexit duro". Pero, ¿qué significa eso?
Una parte de los euroescépticos británicos está a favor de esta salida de la Unión Europea, aunque tanto el Gobierno como los laboristas prefieren soluciones intermedias y evitar medidas drásticas.
Temiendo las peores previsiones, el Gobierno británico ha decidido invertir 120 millones de euros en compañías de ferris que podrían verse afectadas de producirse un "brexit duro". El Ministerio de Transporte considera que se necesitaría más capacidad para compensar las posibles retenciones de "bienes y productos críticos" causadas por los controles fronterizos adicionales.
Claves de un brexit a las bravas
Las diferencias entre un "brexit duro" y un brexit con acuerdo serían fundamentalmente tres:
Algo que May quiere evitar: una falta de acuerdo supondría abandonar el mercado único, lo que restringiría la libertad de movimiento, bienes, servicios y capital.
Además, Reino Unido dejaría de formar parte de la Unión Aduanera europea, por lo que se gravaría de manera más aguda a través de impuestos cada traslado de mercancía. Esta medida en concreto preocupa en la isla de Irlanda, donde el mercado y las comunicaciones entre Irlanda del Norte e Irlanda sufriría importantes restricciones. Para más inri, desde Belfast ya se ha sostenido que un brexit duro podría derivar en un referéndum de autodeterminación norirlandés.
Algo que sí es atrayente del "brexit duro" es que Reino Unido podría negociar sus propios acuerdos comerciales, la gran apuesta del sector euroescéptico. La crisis inmediata que podría derivar de una salida de la UE sin acuerdo sería compensada con los hipotéticos beneficios que esta libertad de negociación acabaría dando a Reino Unido. El gobierno controlaría sus aranceles y sus impuestos a las importaciones extranjeras, ahora fijadas por la UE a todos los países.
