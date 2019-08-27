El juez del Supremo Tribunal Federal de Brasil Gilmar Mendes cree que el encarcelado expresidente Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva merece un nuevo juicio. Lo afirma después de una filtración de conversaciones en redes sociales que parecen mostrar que el magistrado a cargo del mayor caso de corrupción en la historia colaboró con los fiscales.
Mendes aseguró que la investigación denominada 'Lava Jato' fue un éxito en combatir con la “metástasis de corrupción” en Brasil, pero se politizó y los fiscales fueron muy lejos. Actualmente, Lula cumple una pena de 12 años de prisión por aceptar sobornos. Mientras, el juez que lo condenó, Sergio Moro, es ahora el ministro de Justicia del presidente derechista Jair Bolsonaro.
“Lava Jato se convirtió en una suerte de Santa Trinidad: Ellos investigaron, ellos juzgaron, condenaron e hicieron las leyes”, aseguró el juez. Tanto Moro como el fiscal Deltan Dalagnol, que lideró la investigación, han negado haber actuado mal en sus comunicaciones.
Si el Supremo dictamina que Moro no fue imparcial en el juicio, Lula podría ser exonerado
La opinión de Mendes podría pesar en otros de los 11 miembros del Supremo Tribunal Federal, que pospuso una decisión con una fuerte carga política sobre si Moro fue imparcial al juzgar a Lula. Si se dictamina que no lo fue, el exmandatario podría enfrentar un nuevo juicio y ser exonerado. Por su parte, el Gobierno del ultraderechista Bolsonaro y sus partidarios se oponen firmemente a cualquier medida de la corte suprema que pueda liberar a Lula.
Mendes afirmó que había dudas sobre si se siguió el debido proceso en el juicio a Lula y si en realidad era cómplice en el enorme esquema de corrupción revelado por 'Lava Jato', que involucró corrupción y sobornos políticos por contratos con la compañía Petrobras y otras firmas estatales.
“Le debemos a Lula un juicio justo”, dijo Mendes en la entrevista del jueves realizada en sus oficinas. La filtración de las conversaciones entre Moro y fiscales realizada por The Intercepted fue un paso positivo, según Mendes, ya que podría poner fin a la investigación 'Lava Jato' que había llegado a “monopolizar” la guerra brasileña contra la corrupción.
