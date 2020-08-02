Estás leyendo: La oposición de Venezuela no participará en las próximas elecciones legislativas

Venezuela La oposición de Venezuela no participará en las próximas elecciones legislativas 

Henrique Capriles y Leopoldo López, entre otros, han firmado un documento en el que anuncian que sus formaciones no acudirán a los comicios electorales.

Henrique Capriles sostiene un ejemplar de la Constitución Bolivariana de Venezuela durante un acto de la oposición. | REUTERS
Henrique Capriles sostiene un ejemplar de la Constitución Bolivariana de Venezuela durante un acto de la oposición. | REUTERS

efe

Hasta 27 partidos de la oposición venezolana, incluidos todos los que actualmente tienen representación parlamentaria, acordaron este domingo que no se presentarán a las elecciones legislativas del próximo 6 de diciembre por considerarlas un "fraude".

"Habiendo agotado todos nuestros esfuerzos nacional e internacionalmente para que tuviéramos un proceso electoral competitivo (...) las organizaciones políticas democráticas de Venezuela manifestamos (...) que, de manera unánime, decidimos no participar en el fraude electoral convocado por el régimen de (Nicolás) Maduro", sostiene un comunicado.

El documento ha sido firmado por 27 partidos, entre los que se encuentran los cuatro que componen el llamado G4: Primero Justicia, del que forma parte Henrique Capriles; Voluntad Popular, que lidera Leopoldo López; así como los socialdemócratas Acción Democrática y Un Nuevo Tiempo.

