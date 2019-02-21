En la versión oficial, las fuerzas antiterroristas de Pakistán afirmaron haber terminado con cuatro insurgentes vinculados a Estado Islámico en una operación llevada a cabo al suroeste de la ciudad de Lahore el pasado 19 de enero. Sin embargo, cuando Umair Khalil de nueve años empezó a hablar desde el hospital la historia había cambiado. Los muertos en el incidente eran sus padres y su hermana Ariba, de 12 años.
Según informa la BBC, Umair viajaba en coche junto a su familia y un amigo de esta cuando fueron abordados por las fuerzas policiales. El padre ofreció dinero a los agentes tratando de evitar que estos dispararan al vehículo en el que se encontraba la familia, “pero ellos empezaron a disparar”, explica el niño a los periodistas.
Tras revelarse la versión del menor, la policía alegó que la familia había sido usada por los terroristas como escudo humano, antes de huir en una moto. No obstante, la nueva versión no se mantuvo mucho tiempo al surgir grabaciones de otros conductores que habían presenciado el tiroteo a la familia de Umair.
El vídeo en el que el niño de nueve años desmiente la versión oficial de la policía se ha hecho viral en el país, causado una gran indignación en la población pakistaní. Los asesinatos extrajudiciales se han convertido en un lugar común desde que se iniciara la lucha contra el terrorismo de Estado Islámico.
While the CTD has done a great job in fight against terrorism, everyone must be accountable before the law. As soon as JIT report comes, swift action will be taken. The govt's priority is protection of all its citizens. https://t.co/Vek2YHLmKQ— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) 20 de enero de 2019
Una última versión aportada por los agentes apuntaba a que el conductor, el amigo del padre que viajaba junto a la familia, era un terrorista de Estado Islámico y que la muerte de la familia había sido un “daño colateral”. Esta última también ha sido descartada en la investigación.
Los cinco policías de Punjab presentes en el incidente se enfrentan al cargo de asesinato, junto a varios oficiales de alto rango que han sido relevados de sus puestos.
La familia Khalil se ha convertido en el símbolo de la impunidad policial surgida tras el inicio de la lucha contra el terrorismo.
