Israel permitirá a la congresista demócrata Rashida Tlaib entrar en el país para visitar a su abuela nonagenaria en el territorio palestino ocupado de Cisjordania. Esta decisión llega después de que el Gobierno le vetase la entrada junto a su colega Ilhan Omar por las presiones ejercidas por Donald Trump debido a que estas defendieran el boicot a Israel.
El Ministerio de Interior, que encabeza Arie Deri, aprobó la petición de una visita humanitaria de Tlaib y afirmó que esta "envió anoche una carta al ministro Deri en la que prometió cumplir las peticiones de Israel, respetar los límites impuestos a su visita y afirmó que no promovería el boicot contra Israel durante la misma", aseguró un comunicado difundido por el diario Haaretz.
Tlaib, hija de palestinos, escribió ayer una breve misiva a Deri en la que decía: "Me gustaría pedir admisión a Israel para visitar a mis familiares, específicamente mi abuela, que tiene más de noventa años y vive en Beit Ur Al Fouqa. Esta podría ser mi última oportunidad de verla. Respetaré cualquier restricción y no promoveré boicots contra Israel durante mi visita".
Deri y el primer ministro Benjamín Netanyahu confirmaron ayer el veto a las dos congresistas demócratas, tras fuerte presión en ese sentido del presidente Donald Trump.
Representatives Omar and Tlaib are the face of the Democrat Party, and they HATE Israel!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2019
Trump aseguró en Twitter que Israel "mostraría gran debilidad" si permitía la entrada
La decisión se hizo pública poco después de que Trump dijese en un tuit que Israel "mostraría gran debilidad" si permitiese entrar a las congresistas, que han protagonizado fuertes encontronazos con la Administración republicana y a las que el presidente estadounidense acusa de "odiar a Israel".
Tanto Tlaib como Omar se han mostrado en repetidas ocasiones a favor del movimiento BDS, lo que legalmente permite al país vetarles la entrada en función de una ley aprobada en 2017.
Netanyahu aseguró que el itinerario detallado del viaje previsto por ambas dejaba claro que "el único propósito del viaje era dañar a Israel y aumentar la incitación contra" el país.
La Organización para la Liberación de Palestina (OLP) calificó el veto de "escandaloso acto de hostilidad contra el pueblo estadounidense y sus representantes" y señaló que "Israel, siendo la potencia ocupante ilegal en Palestina, no tiene derecho a imponer tal prohibición"
