El papa da un manotazo a una mujer que le agarró del brazo 

El papa Francisco dio un manotazo a una mujer que le agarró del brazo, mientras saludaba a los fieles en su visita a la plaza de San Pedro tras oficiar la última misa del año.
La mujer se encontraba junto al resto de fieles tras las barreras de seguridad de la plaza y cuando el papa pasó frente a ella, le agarró de la mano y le atrajo repentinamente hacia ella.
El papa Francisco trató inmediatamente de zafarse de la mujer y, tras lograrlo, le golpeó la mano en señal de reprimenda, visiblemente irritado, mientras sus agentes de seguridad se acercaba en su ayuda, aunque no tuvieron que intervenir.
This evening, whilst on his way to pray before the Christmas crib in St. Peter's Square, a child fell from the barriers on to the floor by Pope Francis' feet. The Pope made sure he was alright and gave him a rosary. Pope Francis at his very best. pic.twitter.com/sS5GUoTy7c— Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) December 31, 2019
El encontronazo se produjo en la plaza de San Pedro del Vaticano, donde el pontífice argentino llegó para visitar el árbol y el Portal de Belén instalados durante el periodo navideño.
Esto instantes después de oficiar la última misa del año, la de las primeras vísperas de la Solemnidad de María Santísima Madre de Dios y de agradecimiento por el año 2019.
No es la primera vez que se puede ver molesto al papa Francisco al saludar a los fieles. En marzo de este año, el pontífice apartaba la mano de forma brusca cuando los feligreses intentaban besarle el anillo.
