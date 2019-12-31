Público
El papa da un manotazo a una mujer que le agarró del brazo 

El papa Francisco le golpeó la mano visiblemente irritado mientras sus agentes de seguridad se acercaban en su ayuda, aunque no tuvieron que intervenir. 

El papa da un manotazo a una mujer que le agarró del brazo. / CAPTURA TWITTER

El papa Francisco dio un manotazo a una mujer que le agarró del brazo, mientras saludaba a los fieles en su visita a la plaza de San Pedro tras oficiar la última misa del año.

La mujer se encontraba junto al resto de fieles tras las barreras de seguridad de la plaza y cuando el papa pasó frente a ella, le agarró de la mano y le atrajo repentinamente hacia ella.

El papa Francisco trató inmediatamente de zafarse de la mujer y, tras lograrlo, le golpeó la mano en señal de reprimenda, visiblemente irritado, mientras sus agentes de seguridad se acercaba en su ayuda, aunque no tuvieron que intervenir.

El encontronazo se produjo en la plaza de San Pedro del Vaticano, donde el pontífice argentino llegó para visitar el árbol y el Portal de Belén instalados durante el periodo navideño.

Esto instantes después de oficiar la última misa del año, la de las primeras vísperas de la Solemnidad de María Santísima Madre de Dios y de agradecimiento por el año 2019.

No es la primera vez que se puede ver molesto al papa Francisco al saludar a los fieles. En marzo de este año, el pontífice apartaba la mano de forma brusca cuando los feligreses intentaban besarle el anillo. 

