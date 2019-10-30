Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

La policía belga encuentra a doce migrantes en un camión frigorífico

El conductor del vehículo lanzó una alerta al sospechar la presencia de gente en el camión y precisó que las doce personas encontradas se encuentran en buen estado de salud y han sido llevadas a la Oficina de Inmigración.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Puerto de Zeebrugge en Bélgica, desde donde partieron los 39 migrantes fallecidos en Essex hace una semana. / EP

Puerto de Zeebrugge en Bélgica, desde donde partieron los 39 migrantes fallecidos en Essex hace una semana. / EP

La Policía federal belga informó este miércoles del hallazgo de doce presuntos migrantes en un camión frigorífico que transportaba frutas y verduras y que se encontraba estacionado en una autopista a la altura de Oud-Turnhout, en el norte del país.

El conductor del vehículo lanzó una alerta al sospechar la presencia de gente en el camión, indicó la agencia Belga, y precisó que las doce personas encontradas se encuentran en buen estado de salud y han sido llevadas a la Oficina de Inmigración.

La cadena pública flamenca VRT precisó por su parte que se trata de once ciudadanos sirios y un sudanés, todos ellos adultos. En paralelo, ese medio informó de que hoy también se localizó a siete migrantes que se habían escondido en un camión de conservas en Pervijze, en las proximidades de la costa belga, y a otros dos cerca de allí, en Adinkerke.

La semana pasada, 39 inmigrantes fueron hallados muertos en un camión frigorífico en Essex, Reino Unido, que cruzó desde el puerto belga de Zeebrugge. Las autoridades belgas, que afrontan un mayor escrutinio en su lucha contra el tráfico de personas, están cooperando con las autoridades británicas en la investigación. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas