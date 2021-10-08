Estás leyendo: Maria Ressa y Dmitry Muratov, Premio Nobel de la Paz "por sus esfuerzos para salvaguardar la libertad de expresión"

Público
Público

Maria Ressa y Dmitry Muratov, Premio Nobel de la Paz "por sus esfuerzos para salvaguardar la libertad de expresión"

La Academia Sueca destaca que "el periodismo libre, independiente y basado en hechos sirve para proteger contra el abuso de poder, las mentiras y la propaganda de guerra".

Maria Ressa y Dmitry Muratov, Premio Nobel de la Paz 'por sus esfuerzos para salvaguardar la libertad de expresión'
Maria Ressa y Dmitry Muratov, Premio Nobel de la Paz "por sus esfuerzos para salvaguardar la libertad de expresión". Twitter

madrid

Actualizado:

Los periodistas Maria Ressa y Dmitry Muratov obtienen el Premio Nobel de la Paz de 2021 "por sus esfuerzos para salvaguardar la libertad de expresión". La Academia Sueca destaca que "el periodismo libre, independiente y basado en hechos sirve para proteger contra el abuso de poder, las mentiras y la propaganda de guerra".

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas

selección público