Las evidencias sugieren que el príncipe heredero saudí, Mohamed bin Salman, y otros altos cargos saudíes son responsables del asesinato del periodista Yamal Khashoggi, ocurrido el pasado octubre en el consulado saudí en Estambul, según ha desvelado este miércoles una experta de la ONU que ha llevado a cabo una investigación de los hechos.
La relatora especial de la ONU sobre ejecuciones extrajudiciales, Agnes Callamard, ha pedido a los países que amplíen sus sanciones en relación con el caso para incluir en ellas al príncipe heredero y sus bienes personales, al menos hasta que pueda demostrar que no tiene responsabilidad en lo ocurrido.
La experta viajó a Turquía a principios de año, con un equipo de forenses y expertos legales. Ha comunicado que recibió pruebas de las autoridades turcas en relación con el asesinato.
"Hay pruebas creíbles que garantiza una investigación adicional de altos cargos saudíes por su responsabilidad particular, incluido el príncipe heredero", ha asegurado. "De hecho, esta investigación de Derechos Humanos ha mostrado que hay pruebas suficientes respecto a la responsabilidad del príncipe heredero que reclaman una mayor investigación", ha añadido, instando al secretario general de la ONU, Antonio Guterres, ha establecer una investigación internacional.
¿Qué ocurrió?
Khashoggi, un periodista crítico con la casa real saudí y que trabajaba para el Washington Post, desapareció el 2 de octubre, tras entrar en el consulado saudí en Estambul para gestionar unos documentos para poder casarse con su novia.
Allí, fue asesinado y descuartizado y su cuerpo fue sacado fuera del edificio, según la versión oficial que ofrecieron las autoridades saudíes, después del escándalo en torno a su desaparición y muerte a nivel internacional. Sus restos no han sido hallados por ahora.
"La relatora especial llega a la conclusión de que Jashogi ha sido la víctima de una ejecución deliberada y premeditada, una ejecución extrajudicial de la que el Estado de Arabia Saudí es responsable en virtud del Derecho Internacional de los Derechos Humanos", ha aseverado Callamard en su informe.
