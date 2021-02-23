Estás leyendo: Facebook volverá a permitir la publicación de noticias en Australia tras llegar a un acuerdo con el Gobierno

Facebook volverá a permitir la publicación de noticias en Australia tras llegar a un acuerdo con el Gobierno

Tras el bloqueo de la red social a las páginas de noticias desde el pasado día 18 de febrero, el Gobierno australiano ha comunicado que se modificará la ley que obligaba al gigante de la comunicación a pagar por dichas publicaciones.

Facebook ha anunciado este martes que restaurará la publicación de las páginas de noticias en Australia tras la confirmación por parte del Gobierno del país de la aprobación de enmiendas a la nueva ley que exigía a la red social pagar a los medios de comunicación por la publicación de sus contenidos según a confirmado El País.

La red social explicó que había acordado con el gobierno australiano "una serie de cambios y garantías", lo que le permitirá seguir invirtiendo "en el periodismo de interés público y restablecer las noticias en Facebook para los australianos en los próximos días".

"Nos satisface haber sido capaces de alcanzar un acuerdo con el Gobierno de Australia y apreciamos las discusiones constructivas que hemos tenido con el jefe del Tesoro, Josh Frydenberg, y el ministro de Comunicaciones, Paul Fletcher durante la última semana", ha dicho Facebook en un comunicado.

Un bloqueo ampliamente criticado

La acción de cancelar los perfiles de las páginas de noticias el pasado día 18 de febrero, emprendida sin previo aviso por la multinacional estadounidense, ha sido ampliamente criticada por canales de televisión, políticos y activistas, además de interrumpir el funcionamiento de algunos servicios de emergencia.

El primer ministro australiano, Scott Morrison, criticó "la arrogancia" de la empresa tecnológica y advirtió de que su Gobierno no se va a dejar intimidar.

"Las acciones de Facebook de retirar la amistad a Australia, cortando información esencial de servicios de salud y de emergencia han sido tan arrogantes como decepcionantes (...) No seremos intimidados por grandes empresas tecnológicas que intentan presionar a nuestro Parlamento", afirmó el primer ministro en un comunicado publicado, precisamente, en su perfil de Facebook.

