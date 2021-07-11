Estás leyendo: Richard Branson se convierte en el primer multimillonario en formar parte de una misión tripulada al espacio

Público
Público

Richard Branson Espacio Richard Branson se convierte en el primer multimillonario en formar parte de una misión tripulada al espacio

A lo largo de un vuelo de unos 90 minutos, el avión espacial VSS Unity tiene previsto alcanzar una altura de más de 50 millas (88 km) sobre la superficie de la Tierra, donde alcanzará la ingravidez y permanecerá unos 4 minutos antes de iniciar el descenso.

11/07/2021. El avión cohete de pasajeros de Virgin Galactic VSS Unity despega en Spaceport America. - REUTERS
El avión cohete de pasajeros de Virgin Galactic VSS Unity despega en Spaceport America. Joe Skipper / REUTERS

LAS CRUCES (EEUU)

Actualizado:

El empresario y filántropo británico Richard Branson inició este domingo su viaje hacia el espacio a bordo del avión VSS Unity, que despegó con éxito desde la base Spaceport America en el desierto de Nuevo México (EEUU).

Tras un retraso de hora y media debido a las condiciones del tiempo, el avión espacial de la compañía Virgin Galactic despegó sobre las 8.40 horas locales (12.40 GMT) montado sobre la nave propulsora VMS Eve y con los seis miembros de su tripulación a bordo, incluido Branson, el fundador de la firma.

A lo largo de un vuelo de unos 90 minutos, el avión espacial VSS Unity tiene previsto alcanzar una altura de más de 50 millas (88 km) sobre la superficie de la Tierra, donde alcanzará la ingravidez y permanecerá unos 4 minutos antes de iniciar el descenso.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público