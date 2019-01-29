Público
Sacerdote acusado de abusar de una monja Un alto cargo del Vaticano dimite al ser acusado de abusar de una monja

La Santa Sede ha comunicado la dimisión del sacerdote en un comunicado en el que también se refleja que el clérigo se reserva la opción de presentar "eventuales acciones legales".

La Plaza del Vaticano completamente nevada. / EFE

El Vaticano ha comunicado la dimisión del sacerdote. / EFE

El sacerdote austríaco Hermann Geissler presentó su renuncia a su cargo en la Congregación para la Doctrina de la Fe tras ser acusado por una monja de abusos en una confesión en 2009, informó este martes la Santa Sede en un comunicado.

La Congregación informó de que Geissler pidió este lunes al prefecto Luis Ladaria Ferrer "abandonar su servicio", lo que ha sido aceptado.  "El Padre Geissler dio ese paso para limitar el daño ya acarreado a la Congregación y a su comunidad. Defiende que la acusación contra su persona no es cierta y pide que se continúe el proceso canónico ya iniciado", se lee en la nota.

Además el sacerdote, autor de numerosas publicaciones teológicas y durante años trabajador en el antiguo Santo Oficio, se reserva la opción de presentar "eventuales acciones legales".

Geissler fue acusado por la exmonja alemana Doris Wagner-Reisinger de abusar de ella durante una confesión en 2009 en Roma.

