El Salvador cierra la puerta a la despenalización del aborto

La Asamblea Legislativa de El Salvador ha emitido un dictamen desfavorable contra la reforma que trataba de despenalizar el aborto. Esta reforma se basaba en tres supuestos: en casos de violación a niñas, adolescentes y mujeres; cuando la vida del bebé fuera inviable fuera del útero o si la vida de la madre corre peligro.

El dictamen ha contado con 76 votos a favor y dos abstenciones. La diputada Marcela Pineda, de Nuevas Ideas —el partido del presidente, Nayib Bukele—, ha asegurado que la reforma en inconstitucional.

"La reforma jamás va a garantizar el aborto porque es inconstitucional desde el artículo 1 de la Constitución", ha afirmado, según ha recogido el diario salvadoreño El Mundo.

La iniciativa es conocida como "Reforma Beatriz" en El Salvador. Es en reconocimiento de una chica de 18 años que, estando embarazada y con un diagnóstico de lupus eritematoso sistémico, demandó al Estado salvadoreño con el fin de poder interrumpir su embarazo por los riesgos que acarreaba su enfermedad. Finalmente, murió.

Una comisión de la Asamblea ya rechazó la iniciativa, presentada por colectivos feministas a finales de septiembre. El Salvador tiene una prohibición total del aborto desde 1998, incluso en casos en los que la vida de la mujer está en riesgo o el embarazo es resultado de una violación. En la actualidad, más de 18 mujeres están en prisión tras ser acusadas de haber abortado.

Bukele, cuya formación tiene la mayoría en la Asamblea, ya descartó en septiembre algún tipo de reforma en la legislación relacionada con el derecho al aborto.

"He decidido, para que no quede ninguna duda, no proponer ningún tipo de reforma a ningún artículo que tenga que ver con el derecho a la vida (desde el momento de la concepción), con el matrimonio (manteniendo únicamente el diseño original, un hombre y una mujer) o con la eutanasia", publicó en su perfil de Facebook.

