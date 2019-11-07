A partir de este jueves en Italia las sillas de coche para niños tendrán que llevar obligatoriamente un sensor antiolvido como respuesta a la alarma creada por algunos casos de menores que fallecieron al haber quedado olvidados dentro del vehículo, según una norma del Ministerio de Transporte que acaba de entrar en vigor.
Este sensor se activa en caso de que el conductor se aleje de la silla y puede estar integrado en el asiento o bien ser independiente, y los conductores que no lo instalen se enfrentan a una multa de hasta 326 euros y la pérdida de cinco puntos del carnet de conducir.
El Gobierno, que anunció el pasado julio que iba a introducir la medida, prevé una contribución de 30 euros por cada dispositivo adquirido, que será obligatorio para los menores de cuatro años, aunque la organización ASAPS de seguridad vial advierte de que el presupuesto estatal solo prevé fondos para cubrir las necesidades de una cuarta parte de todos los niños que viajen en coches. Sin esta subvención, el coste de este mecanismo oscila entre los 50 y los 100 euros
La medida llega después de que se registraran varios casos, como el que tuvo lugar en Catania (Sicilia, sur de Italia) el pasado septiembre, cuando un padre olvidó que había dejado a su hijo de dos años en el coche al ir a trabajar y el pequeño falleció después de pasar varias horas al sol. Desde 2018, otros ocho niños han muerto en Italia por el olvido de sus padres o acompañantes en el coche.
