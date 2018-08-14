Al menos 22 personas han muerto y otras 18 resultaron heridas en el accidente de un autobús de pasajeros ocurrido en la madrugada en la carretera andina que une Quito con la zona de Papallacta, informó el Servicio Integrado de Seguridad (ECU-911).
El accidente ocurrió sobre las 02.55 hora local (09.55 hora peninsular española) cuando un autobús de pasajeros, de matrícula extranjera, volcó en el sector de Palugo, indicó el ECU-911 en un comunicado.
La fuente señaló que recibió dos llamadas de alerta por dos accidentes en el mismo sector, el primero por un asunto relacionado con un todo terreno y el otro por el accidente de un autobús. Al parecer, el autobús chocó primero con el todo terreno y después volcó cuando se retiraba del lugar.
Equipos de atención y rescate de la Policía, la Cruz Roja ecuatoriana, el cuerpo de bomberos y del Ministerio de Salud colaboraron en la atención de la emergencia.
"Hasta el momento se conoce que existen 18 personas heridas y 22 personas sin signos vitales. Las unidades están realizando las labores necesarias para la atención de esta emergencia", señala el comunicado del ECU-911. Añade que los heridos han sido trasladados a varios hospitales de Quito.
Otro dramático siniestro
Apenas dos días antes, otro autobús sufrió un vuelco y el accidente causó la muerte a 12 personas, todas ellas hinchas del equipo Barcelona SC, en su viaje de vuelta del encuentro de su equipo ante el Deportivo Cuenca, informa El Comercio.
El accidente sucedió en la carretera Cuenca—Molleturo el pasado domingo. Otras 32 personas resultaron heridas.
Según denuncia el diario El Universo, el conductor del autobús, que huyó tras el siniestro, tiene un permiso de conducción con 18 puntos, es decir, había perdido 12. Asimismo, el vehículo sólo tenía papeles para circular en la provincia de Guayas, es decir, carecía de permiso para ir a Cuenca.
Por último, al bus le faltaban algunos documentos importantes, ya que no había pasado la revisión técnica vehicular.
Sin contar con estos dos últimos siniestros, entre enero y junio de este año, 102 personas han fallecido por accidentes de buses en el país, según cifras de la ANT.
Comentarios
