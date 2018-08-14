Público
Violencia machista Un hombre mata a puñaladas a su pareja de 21 años en la localidad granadina de Dúrcal

El autor fue detenido tras llevar personalmente al centro de salud del municipio a la mujer, ya malherida. Allí los servicios sanitarios intentaron reanimarla, aunque no consiguieron salvar su vida.

Vehículo de la Guardia Civil. EP

Un hombre de 38 años ha sido detenido tras matar supuestamente a puñaladas, en la medianoche de este martes, a la que era su pareja, una mujer de 21 años, en la localidad granadina de Dúrcal.

Según han informado fuentes de la Guardia Civil, fue el detenido quien llevó personalmente al centro de salud de Dúrcal a la mujer, ya malherida, y allí los servicios sanitarios intentaron reanimarla, aunque no consiguieron salvar su vida.

El detenido huyó posteriormente, si bien el dispositivo articulado por el Instituto Armado, una vez fueron denunciados los hechos, consiguió detenerlo poco después, en las inmediaciones de este centro de salud.

Permanece en las instalaciones de la Comandancia en Granada de la Guardia Civil, que está instruyendo las diligencias oportunas para el esclarecimiento del suceso.

