Varias personas han resultado heridas después de que un automóvil chocara contra las barreras de seguridad colocadas ante el Parlamento británico, informó Scotland Yard.
El conductor del vehículo, cuya identidad por el momento se desconoce, ha sido detenido, agregó la fuente.
Las calles cercanas a la plaza del Parlamento de Westminster han sido cerradas al tráfico, mientras que varios vehículos policiales y ambulancias acudieron al lugar, según los medios británicos. La estación de metro de Westminster permanece cerrada.
At 0737hrs today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament. The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene. We will issue further info when we have it.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) 14 de agosto de 2018
"El conductor del automóvil fue detenido por agentes en la escena. Varios peatones resultaron heridos. Los oficiales permanecen en el lugar. Emitiremos más información cuando lo tengamos", afirma la policía de Londres en un comunicado.
Las calles alrededor de Millbank, Parliament Square y Victoria Tower Gardens han sido acordonadas, según la cadena BBC, y policías armados, ambulancias y bomberos acudieron a la zona enseguida.
Breaking: Big armed police response to car which has cashed into Parliament barriers we are now being moved back pic.twitter.com/rYAqExq6rn— Vincent McAviney (@VinnyMcAv) 14 de agosto de 2018
Las imágenes publicadas en las redes sociales mostraban a un hombre rodeado de oficiales que eran conducidos esposados del automóvil.
Según los medios, hay unos diez vehículos policiales en el lugar y al menos tres ambulancias.
El edificio parlamentario está rodeado por unas barreras de acero y hormigón después del atentado perpetrado en marzo del año pasado por un hombre que conducía un vehículo.
En ese ataque, Khalid Masood arrolló a varias personas en el puente de Westminster, próximo al Parlamento, donde mató a cuatro personas, para después bajarse y tratar de entrar en el edifico, donde mató con un cuchillo al agente de Policía, Keith Palmer.
