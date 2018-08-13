Más de 100 periódicos de Estados Unidos publicarán el próximo jueves editoriales en contra de los ataques a la prensa del presidente, Donald Trump, que ha llegado a llamar a los medios de comunicación "el enemigo del pueblo estadounidense".
Esta iniciativa, liderada por el histórico diario The Boston Globe, ha reunido ya a más de 100 periódicos del país, incluyendo grandes cabeceras como The Houston Chronicle, Minneapolis Star Tribune, Miami Herald y Denver Post.
"Proponemos publicar una editorial el 16 de agosto sobre los peligros del asalto del Gobierno a la prensa y pedirles a otros que se comprometan a publicar sus propios editoriales en la misma fecha", pidió el Globe en una carta enviada a centenares de publicaciones estadounidenses.
La editora adjunta de la página editorial del The Boston Globe, Marjorie Pritchard, aseguró este fin de semana a la CNN que espera que la cantidad final de periódicos participantes aumente "en los próximos días".
"La respuesta ha sido abrumadora. Tenemos algunos periódicos grandes, pero la mayoría son de mercados más pequeños, todos entusiasmados por resistir al asalto de Trump al periodismo", agregó Pritchard.
"Las (empresas de) noticias falsas odian que diga que son los enemigos del pueblo solo porque saben que es VERDAD", escribió Trump en su cuenta de Twitter.
"Causan gran división y desconfianza a propósito. ¡También pueden causar una guerra! ¡Son muy peligrosos y enfermos!", añadió el mandatario estadounidense.
