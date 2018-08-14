Una persona de 55 años de edad fue agredida a las puertas del centro comercial Vallsur de Valladolid por un menor. Tras el ataque, un vigilante del edificio dio la voz de alarma a la Policía y alertó sobre la "paliza a una mujer".
Cuando los agentes llegaron al lugar de los hechos se encontraron a la víctima inconsciente en el suelo. La Policía investiga se trata de una agresión motivada por transfobia.
Una vez ingresada la víctima en estado grave en el Hospital Río Hortega de Valladolid, el menor, acompañado por su madre, se entregó en la Comisaría de Delicias de la Policía Nacional donde alegó ser el autor de la paliza. En un principio, no existe conexión entre la víctima y el agresor.
La Policía investiga las causas del ataque y el robo ya que el atacante se llevó el bolso de la víctima. Por el momento se espera que la víctima pueda declarar, algo que inicialmente no pudo hacer debido al estado que presentaba.
