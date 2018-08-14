Siete personas siguen hospitalizadas del total de 377 que resultaron heridas por el desplome de una plataforma en un conciertos del festival de deporte y música urbana 'O Marisquiño' de Vigo.
La Consellería de Sanidad informa en un comunicado de que tres de los lesionados se encuentran en el Hospital Álvaro Cunqueiro (uno de ellos en la UCI), otro paciente fue trasladado desde este centro al Hospital Universitario de Santiago, y otros tres continúan en la clínica Povisa.
Los recursos movilizados para atender a los heridos fueron 5 UVI, 12 ambulancias de soporte vital básico, 24 ambulancias de apoyo, 3 ambulancias de Cruz Roja, 2 equipos sanitarios del Punto de Atención Continuada (PAC), 3 vehículos de apoyo logístico y 1 vehículo de Protección Civil.
En el lugar del accidente, el 061 instaló un puesto de mando médico, un punto de triaje inicial y un puesto de carga de ambulancias.
La Consellería de Sanidad ha agradecido en la nota remitida a la prensa el trabajo de los profesionales del 061 y de los PAC y hospitales y ha señalado que en el Hospital Álvaro Cunqueiro se reforzó el personal para atender a todos los accidentados.
