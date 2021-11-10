Suecia podría tener por primera vez a una mujer como líder después de la dimisión del primer ministro

La decisión que tomó el pasado mes de agosto el primer ministro sueco, Stefan Löfven, de presentar su dimisión se ha hecho realidad este miércoles. El mandatario, que llevaba siete años en el cargo, ya había abandonado la presidencia del Partido Socialdemócrata el pasado 4 de noviembre.

Ahora, la principal candidata para sucederle al frente del Gobierno es la actual ministra de Finanzas, Magdalena Andersson, que ya ha relegado a Löfven en la presidencia del partido. En caso de ostentar la presidencia, pasaría a ser la primera mujer en liderar el país nórdico.

De cualquier modo, se celebrará una votación parlamentaria, denominada moción de confianza. En ella, de acuerdo a la legislación sueca, no necesita contar con una mayoría a su favor, sino no tener una mayoría en contra para poder gobernar. Es decir, de los 349 escaños que conforman el Riksdag, no precisa 175 votos favorables, sino que no haya más de 175 en contra.

Por lo tanto, debería asegurarse la abstención del Partido de Izquierda Socialista y de los centristas así como el voto a favor por parte de Los Verdes.

Mientras que el Partido de Centro, según ha afirmado su líder, Annie Lööf, ya ha confirmado la abstención, los socialistas exigen más concesiones, tales como posponer el proyecto de una reforma laboral parcial que reclaman los centristas.