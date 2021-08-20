Estás leyendo: Los talibanes matan al familiar de un periodista de la cadena alemana Deutsche Welle en Afganistán

Los talibanes matan al familiar de un periodista de la cadena alemana Deutsche Welle en Afganistán

El medio al que pertenece el periodista ha dicho que habían estado haciendo una búsqueda de casa en casa para encontrar al periodista, que ahora trabaja en Alemania.

Talibanes patrullan las calles de Kandahar, Afganistán, este jueves.
Talibanes patrullan las calles de Kandahar, Afganistán, este jueves. Stringer / EFE

Los combatientes talibanes, que perseguían a un periodista de Deutsche Welle, han matado a tiros a un miembro de su familia y han herido gravemente a otro, informa el mismo medio. 

Los talibanes estuvieron buscando casa por casa para encontrar al periodista

El movimiento militante islamista había prometido que permitiría medios libres y empleos para mujeres, prohibido cuando estuvo en el poder por última vez entre 1996 y 2001, cuando dio su primera conferencia de prensa el martes desde que tomó la capital, Kabul.

Pero algunos periodistas afganos se han quejado de haber sido golpeados y asaltados sus hogares desde que los talibanes tomaron la capital, Kabul, el domingo.

Según el medio al que pertenece el periodista, los talibanes habían estado haciendo una búsqueda de casa en casa para encontrarlo. No lo lograron ya que ahora trabajaba en Alemania.

"El asesinato de un pariente cercano de uno de nuestros editores por parte de los talibanes es increíblemente trágico y muestra el grave peligro que corren todos nuestros empleados y sus familias se enfrentan en Afganistán. Al parecer, los talibanes ya están llevando a cabo una búsqueda organizada de periodistas en Kabul y las provincias. ¡Se nos acaba el tiempo!", ha declarado Peter Limbourg, el director de DW. 

Habrá ampliación. 

