Estás leyendo: El novelista tanzano Abdulrazak Gurnah, Premio Nobel de Literatura de 2021

Público
Público

El novelista tanzano Abdulrazak Gurnah, Premio Nobel de Literatura de 2021

La Academia Sueca destaca su conmovedora descripción de los efectos del colonialismo.

El novelista tanzano Abdulrazak Gurnah, Premio Nobel de Literatura de 2021.
El novelista tanzano Abdulrazak Gurnah, Premio Nobel de Literatura de 2021. TWITTER

Actualizado:

El Premio Nobel de Literatura 2021 es para el novelista tanzano Abdulrazak Gurnah, por su conmovedora descripción de los efectos del colonialismo,  informó este jueves la Academia Sueca

El jurado ha concedido este premio al escritor Abdulrazak, nacido en Tanzania y residente en Reino Unido, por su "interés en los efectos del colonialismo y el destino de los refugiados y su relación con culturas y continentes".

Hasta la fecha, se han entregado 114 premios Nobel en esta categoría y 11 de ellos han ido a parar a manos de escritores en lengua española. De este más de centenar de premios, únicamente 16 han sido para mujeres. Ruyard Kipling es el ganador más joven de este premio (41 años) y Doris Lessing la mayor (88 años).

Destacan su "interés en los efectos del colonialismo y el destino de los refugiados y su relación con culturas y continentes"

Entre los recientes ganadores del Premio Nobel de Literatura se encuentran Louise Glück (2020, Estados Unidos), Olga Tokarczuk y Peter Handke (edición conjunta, tras no concederse en 2018), Kazuo Ishiguro (2017, Reino Unido), Bob Dylan (2016, Estados Unidos), Svetlana Aleksiévich (2015, Bielorrusia), Patrick Modiano (2014, Francia), Alice Munro (2013, Canadá), Mo Yan (2012, China), Tomas Transtrmer (2011, Suecia) o Mario Vargas Llosa (2010, Perú).

Desde este lunes se están dando a conocer los ganadores de los premios de las categorías de Física, Medicina y el de Química. En concreto, David Julius y Ardem Patapoutian han ganado el Nobel de Medicina por sus hallazgos de receptores de temperatura y tacto; Banjamin List y David McMillan se han hecho con el Nobel de Química por su técnica para construir moléculas y Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann y Giorgio Parisi han ganado el Premio Nobel de Física por sus "innovadoras contribuciones a nuestra comprensión de los sistemas físicos complejos". 

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas

selección público