Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann y Giorgio Parisi ganan el Premio Nobel de Física 2021

madridActualizado:
La Real Academia de las Ciencias de Suecia ha decidido premiar a los físicos Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann y Giorgio Parisi por "su contribución a nuestra comprensión de los sistemas físicos complejos", según publica en Twitter la cuenta oficial de Premio Nobel.
A los dos primeros, Syukuro Manabe y Klaus Hasselmann, se les concede el galardon por "el modelado físico de la Tierra" que ha ayudado a "cuantificar la variabilidad y predecir de manera confiable el calentamiento global". Por otra parte, Giorgio Parisi ha sido laureado por "el descubrimiento de la interacción del desorden y de las fluctuaciones en los sistemas físicos desde la escala atómica hasta la planetaria".
Los tres premiados compartirán los nueve millones de coronas suecas, más o menos 940.000 euros
Los tres premiados compartirán los nueve millones de coronas suecas, más o menos 940.000 euros. El año pasado los ganadores fueron el británico Roger Penrose, el alemán Reinhard Genzel y la estadounidense Andrea Ghe. Penrose recibió el galardón por "descubrir que la formación de agujeros negros es una predicción robusta de la teoría general de la relatividad" y el equipo formado por Genzel y Ghe por "descubrir un objeto compacto supermasivo en el centro de nuestra galaxia".
También este lunes se concedió el Premio Nobel de Medicina a David Julius y Ardem Patapoutian. El miércoles se otorgará el de Química que continúa con el de la Paz el jueves y la semana que viene, para finalizar, el de Economía.
