Estás leyendo: Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann y Giorgio Parisi ganan el Premio Nobel de Física 2021

Público
Público

Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann y Giorgio Parisi ganan el Premio Nobel de Física 2021

La Real Academia de las Ciencias de Suecia ha galardonado a los científicos por sus "innovadoras contribuciones a nuestra comprensión de los sistemas físicos complejos". 

Cartel para anunciar los ganadores del Premio Nobel de Física 2021.
Cartel para anunciar los ganadores del Premio Nobel de Física 2021. Cuenta de Twitter de @Nobelprize

madrid

Actualizado:

La Real Academia de las Ciencias de Suecia ha decidido premiar a los físicos Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann y Giorgio Parisi por "su contribución a nuestra comprensión de los sistemas físicos complejos", según publica en Twitter la cuenta oficial de Premio Nobel.

A los dos primeros, Syukuro Manabe y Klaus Hasselmann, se les concede el galardon por "el modelado físico de la Tierra" que ha ayudado a "cuantificar la variabilidad y predecir de manera confiable el calentamiento global". Por otra parte, Giorgio Parisi ha sido laureado por "el descubrimiento de la interacción del desorden y de las fluctuaciones en los sistemas físicos desde la escala atómica hasta la planetaria".

Los tres premiados compartirán los nueve millones de coronas suecas, más o menos 940.000 euros

Los tres premiados compartirán los nueve millones de coronas suecas, más o menos 940.000 euros. El año pasado los ganadores fueron el británico Roger Penrose, el alemán Reinhard Genzel y la estadounidense Andrea Ghe. Penrose recibió el galardón por "descubrir que la formación de agujeros negros es una predicción robusta de la teoría general de la relatividad" y el equipo formado por Genzel y Ghe por "descubrir un objeto compacto supermasivo en el centro de nuestra galaxia".

También este lunes se concedió el Premio Nobel de Medicina a David Julius y Ardem Patapoutian. El miércoles se otorgará el de Química que continúa con el de la Paz el jueves y la semana que viene, para finalizar, el de Economía.

Etiquetas

selección público