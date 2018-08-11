Las autoridades indonesias elevaron hoy a 387 el número de muertos, a 13.688 el de heridos y a 387.067 el de desplazados por el terremoto de magnitud 6,9 que azotó el día 5 la isla de Lombok y las réplicas que le han sucedido.
El portavoz de la Agencia Nacional de Gestión de Desastres (BNPB), Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, advirtió en un comunicado de que la cifra de víctimas mortales aumentará más porque falta por localizar a las víctimas sepultadas en los edificios derruidos o en corrimientos de tierra.
La región norte de Lombok, donde se localizó el epicentro, es la más afectada con 334 fallecidos, seguida de Lombok Occidental, con 30; Lombok Oriental, con 10; Mataram, con 9; Lombok Central, con 2; y Denpasar, capital de la vecina isla de Bali, con 2.
La zona oriental tenía el viernes 11 muertos, pero la BNPB comprobó que una víctima estaba repetida dos veces, una con su nombre y otra con su apodo. Han resultado derruidos o dañados 67.875 casas, 468 colegios, 6 puentes, 50 oratorios, 20 oficinas, 15 mezquitas y 13 centros sanitarios.
Sutopo indicó en el comunicado que las condiciones sobre el terreno aún presentan "muchos problemas", como damnificados que no han sido evacuados o refugiados que no reciben la atención adecuada, sin contar con que continúan las réplicas.
Las autoridades regionales han prorrogado el periodo de respuesta de emergencia hasta el día 25 dadas estas condiciones, con lo que favorecerán la atención de las víctimas, según la BNPB.
Cientos de oenegés y organizaciones comunitarias cooperan en Lombok en la asistencia de los damnificados. La isla ha sufrido al menos 451 réplicas desde el terremoto de 6,9 grados del día 5, algunas de ellas fuertes, como la de magnitud 5,9 del día 9.
Lombok, situada junto a la falla de las Flores, ya había sufrido el 29 de julio pasado el impacto de otro terremoto, aquel de 6,4 grados, que causó 16 muertos, 355 heridos y 1.500 edificios dañados. Indonesia se asienta sobre el llamado Anillo de Fuego del Pacífico, una zona de gran actividad sísmica y volcánica en la que cada año se registran unos 7.000 terremotos, la mayoría moderados.
