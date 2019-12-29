Las autoridades de Filipinas elevaron este domingo a 41 los muertos causados por el tifón Úrsula que causó estragos en la zona central del archipiélago, principalmente entre el martes y el viernes pasados.
En su último informe, el Centro Nacional de Reducción de Desastres (NDRRMC, siglas en inglés), que precisó que el tifón ya se encuentra fuera del archipiélago, informó de que también hay 28 heridos y 12 desaparecidos.
La mayoría de los muertos se produjeron en las islas de Panay y Samar, en la región de Visayas, aunque el tifón también provocó fuertes lluvias e inundaciones en su trayectoria hacia el noroeste del archipiélago.
Phanfone, bautizado localmente como Ursula, destruyó embarcaciones, casas y provocó inundaciones, afectando a 1,6 millones de personas, de las que más de 97.000 se encuentran en refugios temporales.
Los daños ascienden a más de 1.074 millones de pesos (21,13 millones de dólares), con más de 265.000 casas, 372 escuelas y 29 centros sanitarios afectados, así como 52 carreteras y dos puentes.
Filipinas recibe cada año entre 15 y 20 tifones durante la temporada de lluvias, que comienza en torno a los meses de mayo y junio y suele concluir entre noviembre y diciembre.
En noviembre de 2013, el supertifón Haiyan provocó más de 6.300 muertos, un millar de desaparecidos y 14 millones de damnificados con vientos sostenidos de 235 kilómetros por hora que causaron un tsunami que arrasó kilómetros de costa.
