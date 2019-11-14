Público
Tiroteo escolar Una persona fallecida y varias heridas tras un tiroteo en una escuela de California     

El suceso ha tenido lugar en el centro escolar Saugus en Santa Clarita, a unos 48 kilómetros al noroeste de Los Ángeles. 

Imagen aérea de la zona del tiroteo en de Santa Clarita./ Reuters

Un tiroteo en una escuela del estado de California (EEUU) ha dejado al menos una mujer muerta y siete personas heridas. El suceso ha tenido lugar en la localidad de Santa Clarita, situada a apenas 48 kilómetros al noroeste de Los Ángeles. 

Según ha informado el hospital Henry Mayo, situado en la propia ciudad en la que ha sucedido el tiroteo, han recibido a cuatro de los heridos, tres hombres y una mujer, de los que tres se encuentran en estado crítico. El propio hospital ha confirmado que una de las personas que se encontraban en estado crítico ha terminado falleciendo.  Otros dos heridos han sido trasladados al hospital Providence Holy Cross, en Mission Hills.

El Sheriff del condado de Los Ángeles, Alexander Villanueva, ha informado de que el presunto autor de los disparos está bajo custodia policial y está siendo atendido en un hospital.   

