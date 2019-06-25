Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Tragedia migrante La terrible foto de un padre y su hija de dos años que muestra el drama de intentar llegar a EEUU

Desesperados por la lentitud de los trámites de asilo, la familia decidió entrar en EEUU cruzando el río. El agua se llevó a la niña y el padre fue a por ella y no se volvió a saber de ellos, según ha contado Tania, madre y esposa de los fallecidos.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
24.06.2019 / Fotografía a los cuerpos sin vida de un presunto migrante y su bebé a una orilla del Río Bravo en Matamoros, frontera con EE.UU., en el estado de Tamaulipas (México). EFE/ Abraham Pineda-Jácome

Fotografía a los cuerpos sin vida de un presunto migrante y su bebé a una orilla del Río Bravo en Matamoros, frontera con EE.UU., en el estado de Tamaulipas (México). EFE/ Abraham Pineda-Jácome

Un padre y su hija de menos de dos años perdieron la vida al intentar cruzar el río Bravo cerca de la ciudad mexicana de Matamoros, según informó este lunes la esposa y madre de los fallecidos a las autoridades.

La tragedia ocurrió la tarde domingo en la ciudad de Matamoros, en el nororiental estado mexicano de Tamaulipas, aproximadamente a un kilómetro del puente nuevo internacional.

Tania Vanessa Ávalos -esposa y madre de los fallecidos que logró ser rescatada- dijo a las autoridades que el agua se llevó primero a la niña y fue su padre quien salió en su ayuda, pero ambos fueron llevados por la corriente del río y desaparecieron.

Ambos fueron arrastrados por la corriente del río y desaparecieron

Integrantes de la Secretaría de Marina, de la Policía Estatal y personal de Bomberos, iniciaron la búsqueda de los cuerpos de manera inmediata sin obtener resultados positivos.

El matrimonio de migrantes era originario de El Salvador y habían llegado a esta ciudad mexicana para pedir asilo político en los Estados Unidos. Sin embargo, ante la desesperación por la lentitud en los tramites decidieron junto con otros migrantes cruzar el río Bravo, según señaló la mujer.

Este lunes 24 de junio aproximadamente a las 10.00 hora local (15.00 GMT) los cuerpos sin vida del padre y de la hija fueron localizados por autoridades estatales, militares y personal de Protección Civil en la orilla del río a unos kilómetros del puente internacional de Matamoros que une esta ciudad con Brownsville (Texas).

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas