Un padre y su hija de menos de dos años perdieron la vida al intentar cruzar el río Bravo cerca de la ciudad mexicana de Matamoros, según informó este lunes la esposa y madre de los fallecidos a las autoridades.
La tragedia ocurrió la tarde domingo en la ciudad de Matamoros, en el nororiental estado mexicano de Tamaulipas, aproximadamente a un kilómetro del puente nuevo internacional.
Tania Vanessa Ávalos -esposa y madre de los fallecidos que logró ser rescatada- dijo a las autoridades que el agua se llevó primero a la niña y fue su padre quien salió en su ayuda, pero ambos fueron llevados por la corriente del río y desaparecieron.
Integrantes de la Secretaría de Marina, de la Policía Estatal y personal de Bomberos, iniciaron la búsqueda de los cuerpos de manera inmediata sin obtener resultados positivos.
El matrimonio de migrantes era originario de El Salvador y habían llegado a esta ciudad mexicana para pedir asilo político en los Estados Unidos. Sin embargo, ante la desesperación por la lentitud en los tramites decidieron junto con otros migrantes cruzar el río Bravo, según señaló la mujer.
Este lunes 24 de junio aproximadamente a las 10.00 hora local (15.00 GMT) los cuerpos sin vida del padre y de la hija fueron localizados por autoridades estatales, militares y personal de Protección Civil en la orilla del río a unos kilómetros del puente internacional de Matamoros que une esta ciudad con Brownsville (Texas).
